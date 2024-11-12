Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva attend reception in honor of distinguished guests of COP29 Leaders' Summit

12 Nov. 22:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

On November 12, the top officials of Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, attended the reception in Baku in honor of the heads of state and government who took part in the opening ceremony of the COP29 Leaders' Summit.

The COP29 Climate Action Summit of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is being held on November 12-13. A reception in honor of the distinguished guests was held at the Gulustan Palace in the Azerbaijani capital. The reception was organized on behalf of the President of Azerbaijan, and attended by Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva.

The UN climate conference COP29 began on November 11. It will last until November 22.