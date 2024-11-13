UN Secretary General names largest emitters

13 Nov. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

G20 are the largest emitters, with the greatest capacities and responsibilities, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said as he addressed the COP29 World Leaders' Climate Action Summit in Baku.

"All countries must do their part. But the G20 must lead. They are the largest emitters, with the greatest capacities and responsibilities. They must bring their technological know-how together - with developed countries supporting emerging economies," Guterres said.

He pointed out that every nation must have the tools and resources for climate action.

"And the United Nations will support that effort every step of the way: We’re supporting developing countries with new NDCs through the Climate Promise initiative; And striving for justice in the renewables revolution through our Panel on Critical Energy Transition Minerals. But ultimately, only you can deliver, on national ambition and action. Only you can beat the clock on 1.5 degrees," Guterres said.

He highlighted a sobering financial gap, warning that the difference between adaptation needs and available finance could reach $359 billion per year by 2030.

“These missing dollars are not abstractions on a balance sheet: they are lives taken, harvests lost, and development denied,” the UN Secretary-General said.

He urged developed nations to fulfill their commitments, advocating a swift increase in adaptation financing to at least $40 billion annually by 2025, warning that now more than ever, finance promises must be kept.