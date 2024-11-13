Azerbaijan reminds of Caspian Sea pollution by Armenia at COP29

13 Nov. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia's discharge of harmful substances into transboundary rivers is leading to pollution of the Caspian Sea, head of the Press Service Department at Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry spokesman Aykhan Hajizada said.

He said that Azerbaijan will persist in its efforts to hold Armenia accountable, both through the International Court of Justice and arbitration processes.

Hajizada confirmed that these efforts are part of a long-term process that could take two to three years, although it is difficult to predict an exact timeline.

According to the official, an invitation was extended to Armenia to participate in COP29, but so far, we have no information on whether the country will or not.