Putin, bin Salman discuss OPEC+,Middle East

13 Nov. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. The parties discussed the situation in the Middle East, OPEC+ and bilateral relations.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, the Kremlin press service informs.

The conversation took place at the initiative of Riyadh. The parties expressed satisfaction with the level of relations achieved between the countries and expressed their intention to further cooperate in all areas.

Then Putin and bin Salman noted the importance of continuing close work in OPEC+ and emphasized the effectiveness and timeliness of the measures taken in this format.