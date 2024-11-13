Baku, IAEA unite in energy planning

13 Nov. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Andrey Murin/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijan has signed a memorandum on energy planning with the IAEA. The document was signed by Parviz Shahbazov and Mariano Grossi.

The Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan and the IAEA signed a memorandum of understanding in the field of energy planning at COP29, the head of the ministry Parviz Shahbazov said.

He noted that the signed agreement is an expression of Baku's intention to further strengthen its ambitions in the field of transition to green energy.

The minister stressed that cooperation in analyzing the potential of nuclear energy will give a new impetus to the Azerbaijani energy sector.