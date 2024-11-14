When Putin to hold direct line and press conference?

14 Nov. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

This year’s Direct Line question and answer event with Russian President Vladimir Putin will be held simultaneously with a news conference in the second half of December, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"By the end of the year, in the second half of December, [Putin's] large annual press conference, combined with elements of the Direct Line [show], will take place," Peskov said.

The spokesman added that Putin will respond in detail to questions from journalists, both Russian, regional, and federal, as well as foreign media in attendance.

The Kremlin will announce the exact date of the event later, the Russian presidential spokesman said.

The head of state last appeared for his traditional call-in show, which was also held alongside a large news conference, on December 14, 2023. This format was previously used in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the two separate events from taking place.