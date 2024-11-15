European Investment Bank to help Azerbaijan expand Baku Metro

15 Nov. 9:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan and the European Investment Bank signed a memorandum of understanding within the framework of COP29 in Baku.

The document envisages cooperation in the development, expansion and modernization of the metro network of the Azerbaijani capital.

After the expansion of the network, it is planned to increase the daily passenger flow of Baku's metro, thereby reducing the load on other public transport in the city.

Let us remind you that according to recent estimates, the metro in Baku carries up to 630 thousand passengers daily.