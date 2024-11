15 Nov. 12:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan SOCAR has signed a memorandum of understanding with ESM Joint Stock Company to expand cooperation in the energy sector.

According to the company's press service, the parties signed the memorandum in Skopje, the capital of North Macedonia.

The agreement provides for cooperation in strengthening North Macedonia's energy security, diversifying natural gas sources and exploring other energy projects as well as expanding cooperation in gas supplies in winter.