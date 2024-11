17 Nov. 11:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Israel Defense Forces Telegram channel, on the night of November 16-17, the Hezbollah movement fired approximately 80 rockets at Israel.

"As of 23:30, approximately 80 projectiles that were fired by the Hezbollah terrorist organization have crossed from Lebanon into Israel today (Saturday, November 16th)",

the IDF said.

Let us recall that at the beginning of this month, Hezbollah unveiled a new high-precision guided missile. It was created to hit the enemy's vital targets.