Agreement reached at COP29 in Baku to save Caspian Sea

18 Nov. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A key meeting on the Caspian Sea's water decline took place today at the national pavilion of Azerbaijan as part of the ongoing COP29 in Baku.

The session brought together officials from Caspian littoral states - Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Turkmenistan.

In her address, Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Umayra Taghiyeva, highlighted the significant decline in Caspian Sea water levels in recent years due to climate change, emphasizing the need for regional cooperation to preserve this unique ecosystem.

She underlined the importance of joint efforts by experts from the Caspian states to comprehensively study changes in water levels and develop adaptive measures.

During the event, UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen presented a report titled "Caspian Sea Water Level Fluctuations and Climate Change," which was prepared in collaboration with Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

Representatives from the World Bank and the Green Climate Fund also participated in the discussions, presenting on related topics.

The session concluded with the adoption of the "Declaration of Ministers and Senior Officials of Caspian States on Enhancing Cooperation Regarding the Decline of Caspian Sea Water Levels".