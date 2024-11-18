Ministerial roundtable on global climate transparency underway at COP29

18 Nov. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

COP29 is hosting the ministerial roundtable on global climate transparency in underway in Baku within COP29.

The COP29 President, Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev addressed the event.

"From the start, transparency has been a top priority for the COP29 Presidency... Transparency fosters trust and confidence in the international process... I’m pleased to announce that Azerbaijan’s Biennial Transparency Report is ready for submission this week," Babayev said.

He said the Baku Declaration on Global Climate Transparency will be presented today.

"The declaration, working in tandem with the Baku Transparency Platform, highlights our collective resolve to promote transparency and international cooperation. Meanwhile, we reaffirm our commitment to transparency in climate action. On the other hand, we are creating a platform for concrete actions to support transparency processes," Babayev said.

UNFCCC Deputy Executive Secretary Noura Hamladji recalled that 2024 marks the full implementation of the Enhanced Transparency Framework under the Paris Agreement. According to her, Biennial Transparency Reports provide a solid evidence base that enables governments to refine and strengthen their climate policies.