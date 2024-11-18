Iran to conduct foreign policy based on US actions

18 Nov. 18:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran intends to adjust its foreign policy in accordance with the actions of the new administration of the USA, the official representative of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Esmail Baghaei, said on November 18.

He stressed that relations between Tehran and Washington should not be viewed as periods or as something that depends on one person, government or party.

"A historical context is needed. <...> If we are talking about the future, we will adjust our future policy in accordance with the approach of the opposite side. We will determine what actions are necessary and what are not",

the representative of the ministry said.