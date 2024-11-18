Leyla Aliyeva takes part in discussions at COP29

18 Nov. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva took part in a discussion on increasing youth literacy on environmental issues within the framework of the COP29 climate conference. The discussion on the topic "Investing in Education for Climate Sustainability: Strengthening Early Development and Environmental Literacy" was organized by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and IDEA.

During her speech, Leyla Aliyeva drew attention to the important role of active participation of young people in solving environmental problems, in particular in the fight against climate change on a global scale. She emphasized the importance of expanding opportunities for the younger generation to exchange knowledge and experience through environmental education and awareness programs, as well as various international platforms.

Touching upon the projects and events implemented by the IDEA association, Leyla Aliyeva noted that over the past period the organization has carried out a number of events on climate change, as well as the responsible approach of youth to nature. Leyla Aliyeva spoke in detail about the organized environmental camps, information campaigns and documentaries, about the results of this work.

Leyla Aliyeva further noted that IDEA has been a member of the IUCN since 2014, and emphasized the activities carried out within the framework of inter-institutional cooperation for a decade. Particular attention was paid to international solidarity and cooperation in ensuring a stable and healthy future, as well as raising a more educated young generation.

The event was also attended by the Minister of Science of Azerbaijan Emin Amrullayev, Director General of the International Union for Conservation of Nature Grethel Aguilar, Director of Education at the Earthday.org initiative Bryce Coon and a young eco-activist representing the #Decarbonization program of the Global Education Center Janina Guevara. They voiced different opinions on the topic under discussion and drew attention to the role of environmental literacy.



© Photo: Heydar Aliyev Foundation