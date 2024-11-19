Ilham Aliyev meets with Secretary-General of Commonwealth at COP29

19 Nov. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held a meeting with Secretary-General of the Commonwealth Patricia Janet Scotland on November 18.

During the meeting, Patricia Janet Scotland expressed her gratitude to President Aliyev for the excellent organization of COP29, the first-ever Summit on Small Island Developing States at COP29, and for prioritizing their climate challenges during Azerbaijan’s COP presidency.

The Secretary-General also thanked Azerbaijan for its support to small island states through the financial assistance fund and its ongoing cooperation with the Commonwealth. She also highlighted the numerous events held during Azerbaijan’s COP presidency on this issue, noting the mobilization of global space agencies in the process.

She expressed strong interest in continuing cooperation with Azerbaijan.

Ilham Aliyev emphasized that addressing the climate challenges of small island states has been a key priority of Azerbaijan's COP presidency, including the summit dedicated to this issue. He reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s commitment to continuing its cooperation with the Commonwealth and ensuring the climate issues of small island states remain a central focus.

They also discussed future prospects for cooperation.