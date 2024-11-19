Georgian Dream to cooperate with EU mission

19 Nov. 20:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian authorities will work together with the EU mission, which will arrive in Tbilisi to assess the situation after the elections, Georgian Dream Secretary General Kakha Kaladze said.

"Of course, we are ready to work. There are no problems. On the second day after the elections, the Prime Minister publicly stated that if there are any questions, then here are the polling stations, we will recount the votes",

Kakha Kaladze said.

Based on the reports of international observers, he also noted that the elections were held in a competitive and calm environment. According to him, the voting cannot be called falsified, since no evidence has been provided.

Let us recall that the EU foreign ministers had planned to decide on the nature of potential sanctions against Georgia after the elections. After long discussions, they were unable to reach a consensus.