Lawsuit filed against Armenia in The Hague 

20 Nov. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan filed its Statement of Claim with the Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague against Armenia, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

The claim details Armenia’s multiple breaches of Azerbaijan’s sovereign rights over its energy resources under the Energy Charter Treaty (ECT) and fundamental principles of international law.

"During its nearly thirty-year illegal occupation of Azerbaijan’s internationally recognized territory, Armenia prevented Azerbaijan from accessing or developing its energy resources in that territory. Instead, it exploited those resources for Armenia’s own benefit," the statement reads.

International legal proceedings began in early 2023, when Azerbaijan served a Notice of Arbitration on Armenia. The first procedural meeting between Azerbaijan and Armenia took place in January 2024.