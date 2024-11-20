Nations League: Azerbaijan loses to Sweden, Georgia to Czech Republic

20 Nov. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian national football team lost 1:2 to Czechia, while the Azerbaijani national football team lost 6-0 to Sweden on November 19.

The Georgian team lost their UEFA Nations League Group B1 match through the goals of midfielder Pavel Šulc and forward Adam Hložek, in the third and 24th minute of the match.

Georgia reduced the gap with a goal from Georges Mikautadze in the 60th minute of the game.

The result sees the squad finish third in the group and facing a play-off against one of the third-placed teams from Division C - Slovakia, Kosovo, Bulgaria or Armenia - to retain their place in Division B.

The Sweden forward Viktor Gyökeres netted four goals to overtake Erling Haaland as the top scorer in the Nations League.

Gyökeres started the evening with five goals from five Nations League games. His third goal in the 6-0 win against Azerbaijan, in the 58th minute, took the Sporting forward to eight in this edition of the competition. Gyökeres did not stop after overtaking Haaland and added his fourth goal on 70 minutes.