Leyla Aliyeva, Arzu Aliyeva visit inclusive exhibition at COP29

20 Nov. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan

Today, as part of COP29, Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visited the exhibition of the DOST Inclusive Development and Creativity Center. They viewed the exhibition and watched the concert program.

Today, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva and Head of the Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva visited the exhibition organized by the DOST Inclusive Development and Creativity Center at the Art Pavilion in the Green Zone at the COP29 climate conference.

Head of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection Sahil Babayev spoke about the work being done at the Center to develop the creative potential of people belonging to socially sensitive groups.

The exhibition presents over 50 works by beneficiaries and training participants from vulnerable groups of the DOST Inclusive Development and Creativity Center, which operates under the Ministry of Labor, and the DOST Evi branch.

© Photo: Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan

© Photo: Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan

© Photo: Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan

© Photo: Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan

© Photo: Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan

© Photo: Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan

© Photo: Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan

© Photo: Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan

© Photo: Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan