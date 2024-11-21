Opposition party member fined for Georgia's CEC incident

21 Nov. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Tbilisi City Court fined member of the United National Movement opposition party Davit Kirtadze by 500 lari ($182) for last week's incident, for throwing black paint on Chair of the Georgian Central Election Commission Giorgi Kalandarishvili at the CEC meeting.

Kirtadze’s lawyer said it was not possible to “exactly determine” the action for which the defendant “should have been held liable”.

"He is accused of interfering in the CEC activities and functions, while he is a member of the collegial administrative body. The CEC representatives could not specify the action by which Davit Kirtadze interfered in the CEC's functions and decisions”, the defence lawyer said.

The incident took place on November 16 during the CEC’s meeting held to summarise October parliamentary election results.

The Georgian Interior Ministry launched an investigation immediately following the incident, stating it referred to “causing less serious body injury to health committed on purpose”.