21 Nov. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

In a month, Armenian Airlines will begin operating flights from Yerevan to Tbilisi and back. This was announced in a message posted on the airline's page on social media.

The flights will be operated five times a week - on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The first flight on this route is scheduled for December 28.