Georgian CEC cooperates with prosecutor's office in investigating election fraud

21 Nov. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian Central Election Commission is cooperating with the prosecutor's office in the investigation of alleged falsifications in the 2024 parliamentary elections, the head of the CEC, Giorgi Kalandarishvili said.

He emphasized the importance of cooperation between the two agencies to respond to the provocations and false accusations of election fraud made by the opposition immediately after the end of the voting.

"We are cooperating for two simple reasons. Firstly, as a collegial body with an administrative body. Secondly, it is important that, within the framework of the investigation, the prosecutor's office is provided with all the important information and evidence that will refute unfounded accusations or false claims",

Giorgi Kalandarishvili said.

The head of the CEC reported that he went to the prosecutor's office and provided them with all the necessary information. According to Kalandarishvili, no evidence of election fraud has been found. This was confirmed by the court rulings on appeals filed by the opposition and NGOs.