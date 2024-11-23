Giorgoba 2024: Saint George’s Day celebrated in Georgia

23 Nov. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Orthodox Christians in Georgia are today celebrating Saint George’s Day, one of the most significant days in the country’s religious calendar.

The majority of the Georgian population is Orthodox Christian, making celebrations of the date - known as Giorgoba - a public holiday in the country.

Festive liturgy is being held at churches across the country, including the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Tbilisi.

Orthodox Christians celebrate Saint George’s Day twice a year, on May 6 and November 23 (according to the Julian calendar).

Orthodox Christian believers consider Saint George to be the patron saint of the country, leading to a popularity of the name for boys born in families practicing faith.