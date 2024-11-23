Chinese bank opens representative office in Tashkent

23 Nov. 20:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan

Today, a regional office of the leading Chinese financial institution for supporting foreign trade, the Export-Import Bank, opened in Tashkent. It will serve the clients from 8 countries of the South Caucasus and Central Asia.

A regional office of the Export-Import Bank of China, a leading Chinese financial institution for supporting foreign trade and international economic cooperation, was opened in the capital of Uzbekistan, Tashkent, the country's Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade reports.

The activities of the new financial structure will cover 8 countries - Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia.