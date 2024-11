25 Nov. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The first container train carrying export goods from Azerbaijan to China departed from Baku, Azerbaijan Railways reported.

The 62-countainer train will deliver the cargo multimodally via Kazakhstan to Xi'an Port, one of China's biggest dry ports.

As part of the project, it's planned to send a total of 15,000 tons or 600 containers of export cargo to China via this route by the end of 2024.

Since the beginning of 2024, 280 container block trains have been dispatched from China to Azerbaijan.