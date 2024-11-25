Putin holds phone talks with Erdogan

25 Nov. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has had a phone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday, the Kremlin's press service reported.

The heads of state discussed ways to improve efficiency of bilateral trade and economic cooperation, The leaders also discussed some international issues.

Putin and Erdogan met on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia on October 23. At that time, they discussed prospects for the development of trade and economic ties, as well as a project to create an international gas hub in Turkey.