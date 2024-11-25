Israel-Hezbollah peace 'very close'

25 Nov. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel is said to be edging closer to a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah in Lebanon, according to reports.

A ceasefire deal between Israel and the Hezbollah movement is very close, CNN reported, citing a source.

According to the source, the parties are very close to making an agreement despite "an uptick in Israeli attacks."

"We are moving in this direction, but there are still some issues to address," a spokesperson for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

The Ynet news website reported earlier that Israel had given a preliminary green light to a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah, subject to final approval by the cabinet.

Israeli media outlets Haaretz, Walla, Kan and U.S. news website Axios reported both parties are getting closer to reaching a deal amid signs of progress in the U.S.-led ceasefire talks.

It is suggested Israel has agreed to large parts of a ceasefire deal - but not all of it, yet.