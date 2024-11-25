Moscow-Sharjah plane makes emergency landing in Baku

25 Nov. 22:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The captain of the Airbus A320 of Air Arabia airline, flying from Moscow to Sharjah, requested an emergency landing in Baku due to the sudden deterioration of the health of a passenger.

The plane landed safely at Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku at 18:54 local time (17:54 Moscow time), Trend reports.

The airport's emergency services were put on high alert, and an ambulance team provided on-site emergency assistance to the passenger. The person was then taken to one of Baku's hospitals for further examination.

The plane will continue its flight after refueling.

The details about the passenger's condition or the causes of the illness have not been reported.