20th meeting of CIS intel, security chiefs kicks off in Moscow

26 Nov. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The heads of security and intelligence agencies from Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries have gathered today in Moscow for their 20th meeting on intelligence issues.

According to Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service, the parties will assess the results of their joint activities and discuss priorities for further cooperation between CIS intelligence agencies.

Apart from Russia, delegations from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan are expected to take part in the meeting.