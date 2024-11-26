Azerbaijan to plant fruit orchards in Dagestan

26 Nov. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's company ISFA has signed a cooperation agreement with the Dagestan branch of the Russian Agricultural Center, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy's press service reported.

In the garden of collaboration, Azerbaijani businessmen will sow the seeds of prosperity, cultivating fruitful orchards in the fertile lands of Dagestan.

The plan is set to bear fruit with the establishment of nurseries and the planting of orchards on a 53-hectare plot, where plums, nectarines, cherries, peaches, and olive trees will take root and thrive.

Azerbaijan's agricultural production totaled 10.4 billion manat at current prices in January-September, 2024.