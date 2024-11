26 Nov. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The opening of the joint Uzbek-Dagestan enterprise for the production of sensors "DLKIP" took place in Uzbekistan, the press service of the Dagestan Export Support Center writes.

It is noted that the production of sensors will be based on the technologies of the Dagestan organization "Domalogika". Uzbek specialists will be engaged in assembly.

According to the director of the Center, Ruslan Abaskuliev, the sensors will be used in industrial, oil, gas and other industries.