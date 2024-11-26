Terrorist organization members detained in Istanbul

26 Nov. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Law enforcement officers have detained two men in Istanbul who were associated with the terrorist organization "Islamic State" (banned in the Russian Federation).

It is reported that the suspects were planning to commit a terrorist act in Istanbul using explosive materials.

The detainees came under police scrutiny when one of them began searching online for information on bomb-making.

Police officers conducted a search at the residence of the suspects. Explosive elements, chemical reagents, and symbols of a banned radical organization have been found.