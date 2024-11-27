Israel-Lebanon ceasefire deal enters force

27 Nov. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israeli-Lebanese ceasefire agreement entered force this morning.

The U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement comes into force at 4:00 a.m. local time (2:00 a.m. GMT) of November 27.

The ceasefire agreement includes a 60-day transition period during which the Israeli military is to withdraw from southern Lebanon, the Lebanese army is to deploy in areas close to the border, and Hezbollah is to move its heavy weapons north of the Litani River.

The deal also includes a U.S.-led oversight committee to monitor implementation and address violations.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel, according to his Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

"The Secretary-General welcomes the announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon. He hopes that this agreement can put an end to the violence, destruction and suffering the people of both countries have been experiencing," the statement reads.

The conflict between Israel and Lebanon has killed approximately 3,800 people and wounded about 15,800 people, Lebanese officials have said.