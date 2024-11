27 Nov. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Palestinian movement Hamas is ready to agree to a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip following the declaration of a truce between Israel and Lebanon, a representative of the radical organization told France-Presse.

"Hamas is ready for a ceasefire and a serious agreement on swapping prisoners. The declaration of a truce in Lebanon is a victory and a major success for resistance forces," the spokesman said.

Earlier, Israel approved a plan for a ceasefire in Lebanon.