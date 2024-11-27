Azerbaijan calls on Israel and Lebanon for peace

27 Nov. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan announced that it welcomed a cease-fire deal between Israel and Lebanon, which took effect early Wednesday.

The Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry said Baku welcomes the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, and expects this agreement will end the hostilities.

“Azerbaijan, supporting the resolution of conflicts in a peaceful way, and as an initiator of COP29 Presidency Joint Solemn Appeal for a COP29 Truce, endorsed by 132 countries, calls on all parties to abide by ceasefire and overcome the challenges,” the statement reads.

The cease-fire deal between Israel and Lebanon took effect as of 4:00 a.m. local time (02:00GMT).