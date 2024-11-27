27 Nov. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Black Sea city of Batumi beat its global rivals and received the World Travel Awards in Portugal. This is the 6th victory for the Adjara resort.

The Batumi resort in Georgia won the honorary World Travel Awards, also known as the tourism Oscar, in the all-season destination category.

The award ceremony took place on Sunday in Portugal. The Adjara resort’s rivals were large cities in Norway, China, Australia, Germany and other countries.

Batumi wins World Travel Awards every year since 2019.

In 2023, the ceremony was held in the tourist capital of Georgia, where 300 representatives of the tourism sector and the media gathered.