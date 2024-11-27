Road leading to Armenian border reopened after snowfall in Georgia

27 Nov. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The surface of the Georgian road leading to the Armenian border has been cleared. Traffic has been restored on this section.

The traffic of large vehicles on the road leading to the border with Armenia has been resumed in Georgia, the Department of Automobile Roads of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Georgia informs.

Earlier, a ban on the passage of vehicles with trailers and semi-trailers was imposed on the road due to snowfall.

The road was opened for trucks after the surface of the 90-112 km highway section from Ninotsminda to the border with Armenia was cleared from the snow, as well as the 1-36 km section of the Akhalkalaki-Kartsari highway.