Moscow, Riyadh, Astana confirm their commitment to reduce oil production

Russia, Saudi Arabia and Kazakhstan continue to adhere to the OPEC+ agreement on reducing oil production. The commitment was confirmed by representatives of the three countries.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, head of the Saudi Ministry of Energy Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud and head of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Almasadam Satkaliyev announced their determination to implement the previously reached agreement. Representatives of Moscow, Riyadh and Astana held a meeting in Baghdad.