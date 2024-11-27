Situation in Abkhazia is stable, Foreign Ministry informs

27 Nov. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The situation in Abkhazia is calm and safe for tourists. Earlier, protests against the ratification of the treaty with Russia broke out in Sukhumi.

The situation in Abkhazia after the unrest in mid-November is calm and safe for tourists, the press service of the Abkhaz MFA reports.

The ministry emphasizes that the political crisis was local, domestic in nature and ended completely within the constitutional framework.

"The situation in the country is calm, government bodies are carrying out their functions as usual. There are no grounds for concern or risks to the safety of citizens arriving in Abkhazia for vacation or other purposes,”

- the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic informed.