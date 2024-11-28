Russia and Kazakhstan set sights on $30bln trade milestone

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said trade between Kazakhstan and Russia continues to grow steadily, with strong potential to increase bilateral turnover to $30 billion in the near future.
According to him, investment ties are also strengthening.
The Kazakh leader noted that more than 93 collaborative projects, attracting nearly $18.5 billion in total investment, have been realised by Moscow and Astana, resulting in the creation of over 22,000 jobs.
"Currently, 49 additional projects, involving an investment in excess of $29.5 billion and the creation of approximately 20,000 jobs, are in progress," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.