Aghdam Industrial Park's resident kicks off product exports

28 Nov. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The export of products from a resident of the Aghdam Industrial Park, managed by Azerbaijan's Economic Zones Development Agency under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy, has officially started.

The company Mister Decor, a resident of the industrial park, has exported wallpaper to Georgia. The company is currently negotiating to expand its exports to other countries.

A total of 28 businesses have been granted resident status at the Aghdam Industrial Park, with a total investment volume of 260 million manat ($152.8 mln), while 4 entrepreneurs hold non-resident status. The park's business entities plan to create approximately 2,300 jobs.

To date, entrepreneurs have invested more than 92 million manats ($54.1 mln) in the park's development, resulting in the creation of over 370 permanent jobs. Currently, 9 companies are operating in the Aghdam Industrial Park.