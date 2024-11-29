Netanyahu: Israel is ready for war with Hezbollah if ceasefire is violated

29 Nov. 11:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli army is preparing for a full-scale war in Lebanon if Hezbollah violates the ceasefire.

In addition to this, the Prime Minister expressed readiness to stop military actions against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, but only when Tel Aviv achieves the release of hostages.

At the same time, Netanyahu emphasized that the conditions for concluding a deal with Hamas have changed significantly today and they are not in favor of the Palestinian movement.