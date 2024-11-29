Putin: West is interfering in Georgia's affairs

29 Nov. 12:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia is not interfering in Georgia's domestic politics, it simply does not touch the processes, Russian leader Vladimir Putin said.

At the same time, Vladimir Putin stated that Russia has contacts with Georgia. According to him, both countries influence each other.

At the same time, the President accused the West of interfering in Georgia's affairs and suggested looking at the number of participants in non-governmental organizations that are financed from outside.

"Just look at this objectively. This is semi-open information. Everything will immediately become clear. The folk wisdom says: the one who pays the piper calls the tune. They perform it in the squares. Therefore, there is this interference",

Vladimir Putin said.