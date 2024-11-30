Sukhum, Gagra among top destinations for long-term vacations

30 Nov. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Resorts of Abkhazia are among the most popular places for long trips in the pre-New Year month among Russians. The top 10 such destinations include the capital of the republic, Sukhum, and Gagra.

According to data from the Tvil.ru service, Abkhazian Sukhum and Gagra are among the top 10 most popular destinations for long trips next month.

The capital of Abkhazia is 7th in the rating, Gagra is 9th. At both resorts, Russians prefer to book an average of 6 nights. In Sukhum, a one-day stay will cost approximately 3,100 rubles. A vacation in Gagra is more expensive, it is almost 3,700 per one-night stay.

Zheleznovodsk became the leader of the rating, another resort of Kavminvody, Yessentuki, is the 2nd. Simferopol rounds out the top three.