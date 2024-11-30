Armenian Defense Ministry participates in NATO meeting in Brussels

30 Nov. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Armenian Defense Ministry

A representative of the Armenian Defense Ministry took part in a meeting of the Committee of Chiefs of Military Medical Services (COMEDS) of the North Atlantic Alliance. Earlier, Yerevan ignored the CSTO summit in Astana.

Head of the Military Medical Support Department of the Armenian Defense Ministry Gegham Pashikyan took part in a working meeting of the Committee of Chiefs of Military Medical Services (COMEDS) of NATO countries and partners, the Armenian Defense Ministry reports.

The event is held every year in Brussels.

The Armenian ministry specified that the agenda of the meeting included issues of military medical support, challenges to date and experience gained. At the meeting, participants voiced their proposals on the issues of medical support during military operations in the modern world.