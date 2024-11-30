Zurabishvili intends to remain President of Georgia

30 Nov. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Website of the President of Georgia

The current President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili, whose term of office expires in two weeks, on December 16, not plans to leave, since she is sure that the new president will be illegitimate.

The President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili warned that she will not resign after the end of her term. The relevant statement she made on television.

"I remain your president,”

– Zurabishvili said.

She explained that, in her opinion, the parliament elected on October 26 cannot be called legitimate, therefore the president who will be elected by its representatives on December 14 will also be illegitimate, and the inauguration scheduled for December 29 will not take place.