Israeli army attacks 'terrorist targets' in Lebanon

3 Dec. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israeli military launched a wave of airstrikes in Lebanon on Monday evening after Hezbollah launched two mortars at the Mount Dov area for the first time since the ceasefire took effect last week.

The Israel Defense Forces said fighter jets struck Hezbollah operatives and dozens of rocket launchers and facilities belonging to the terror group across Lebanon.

The IDF said that the projectiles landed in open areas and did not cause any injuries.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed a firm response.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller insisted that the ceasefire has not broken down.