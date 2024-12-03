Iran ready to discuss Syrian developments with Russia, Turkey and Qatar

3 Dec. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

High-ranking officials from Russia, Iran, Turkey and Qatar are likely to meet for talks regarding the current developments in Syria on the sidelines of the Doha Forum, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, Al Jazeera reported.

"It is likely that a meeting involving representatives from Qatar, Iran, Turkey and Russia will be held in Doha next week to discuss the situation in Syria," Araghchi said.

The possible meeting could be held on the sidelines of the Doha Forum on December 7-8 with the participation of the top diplomats of four countries.

Yesterday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced plans to revive the Astana Format and hold a ministerial meeting between Turkey, Russia and Iran in the nearest future to regarding the settlement of the situation in Syria.

In late November, the Jabhat al-Nusra extremist group (banned in Russia) launched a large-scale attack on a broad front in northern Syria. The Syrian army launched an operation to repel the raid.