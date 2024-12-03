Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Iran hold meeting in Mashhad

3 Dec. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

A meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Iran was held in Mashhad. Jeyhun Bayramov and Abbas Araghchi discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation.

The Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Iran Jeyhun Bayramov and Abbas Araghchi held talks in the Iranian city of Mashhad, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reports.

The conversation took place within the framework of the 28th meeting of the ECO Council of Foreign Ministers.

The agenda included a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation in various fields, including trade and economic relations, investments, transport and communications, energy security, various joint initiatives and projects.

"The importance of the speedy completion of the communication links between the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and the East Zangezur Economic Region of Azerbaijan, the implementation of the agreements reached were emphasized,”

– the MFA of the Republic of Azerbaijan informed.