300th container train to arrive in Baku from China

3 Dec. 20:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The 300th container train, which is going along the Middle Corridor, will arrive in the Baku seaport from China. This year, the turnover of goods along the trade route has significantly increased.

The 300th container train has departed from China to Azerbaijan, the press service of Azerbaijan Railways reports.

The train departed from the city of Xi’an in China. The route runs through Kazakhstan. The train will arrive at the Baku seaport in about a week.

It is noted that over 25,000 containers have been sent along the Middle Corridor this year. This is 25 times more than last year’s figures. It is expected that nearly 1,000 block trains will be sent from China to Europe via Azerbaijan next year.