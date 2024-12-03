Garibashvili denies leaving Georgia's ruling party

3 Dec. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The former Georgian Prime Minister, who currently holds the position of Chairman of the ruling party, has denied reports of his resignation. He stressed that the opposition is disseminating this information.

The Chairman of the Georgian Dream Irakli Garibashvili responded to the information that appeared in the press about his resignation from the ruling party.

He stressed that this is a lie spread by media controlled by the radical opposition.

"This disinformation has only one goal, to mislead the public and create artificial excitement,”

- the Chairman of the Georgian Dream said.